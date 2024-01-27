Blocked sewer roadworks to mean traffic lights in Shrewsbury through-route

It will mean temporary traffic lights will be in place in Town Walls from 7.30am to 6.30pm on January 29 and 30 to allow Severn Trent Water to carry out further work to fix a blocked sewer that's causing the flooding of a property in Crescent Lane.

Shropshire Council announced the work on Friday and on Facebook said: "Temporary traffic lights will be in place on Town Walls, Shrewsbury next Monday and Tuesday.

"It’s while Severn Trent carry out further work to fix a blocked sewer that's causing the flooding of a property on Crescent Lane."

The council adds that the traffic lights will be manually operated from 7.30am to 6.30pm.