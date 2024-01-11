Ultra runner James sets himself epic 30-HOUR challenge around Shrewsbury

For James has set himself not a distance but a time - of 30 hours - for his epic run around Shrewsbury.

And he has set himself a target of no less than 120 miles.

The challenge is raising funds for the charity, PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide, with James asking people to donate online at justgiving.com/fundraising/jamesmorgan81

James is no stranger to long distance running. The 42 year old, who started running in 2014, has not only completed 35 marathons but has gone on to do ultra events including running 100 kilometres in nine-and-a-half hours.

James Morgan in training for his mammoth run

He says running has helped his own mental health and he loves challenging himself.

"When I started running I was in a really dark place mentally, with anxiety and depression. I found that I really loved it [running] and did my first marathon the following year. Last January I ran 100 miles ,so this time I decided to set myself a time rather than a distance."

James will be started his endurance event at 5am on Saturday and aims to finish at 11am on Sunday

And while he has no intention of stopping for a sleep he does intend to take a bath.

"After 12 hours I am going to have a salt bath," he said.

The runner has not mapped out his route but says it will probably be loops from his home in the town.

"I will be using the Quarry for some of the loops. There will be lots of walking, I wont be racing," he said.

James has several running friends who are joining him for an hour or more at a time on the challenge including through the night.

He urges others people suffering with mental health problems to get outside and run or walk.

"Running literally saved my life and I have met some lovely people thanks to running. I chose PAPYRUS because so many young people are suffering, it is so worrying. The work the charity does is incredible helping young people and their families.

"Suicide is still a taboo subject and PAPYRUS is working to address that."

For more information on PAPYRUS visit papyrus-uk.org