Man dies in Shrewsbury crash after car overturns

The crash took place on Longden Road in Shrewsbury at around 3.20pm.

A number of emergency services were called to the scene, with a car involved overturned as a result of the incident.

Now the West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) has confirmed that the driver of the car was killed in the crash.

WMAS had sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Tatenhill to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a car had come off the road and ended up on its roof.

“The driver, a man, was in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

“Unfortunately, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“There were no other patients.”