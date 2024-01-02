Grants for community groups to be on offer from Flaxmill

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings has announced the grant scheme to provide funding to community groups to access the historic site and learn about its heritage and importance.

Running over the course of a year, they will be awarding a total of £20,000 worth of community micro-grants as part of their 'Activity Plan', which is funded by the Heritage Fund.

The individual grants can range from between £200 and £5,000 and will be awarded to local community organisations, charities and groups.

Examples of need could include hiring a mini-bus or coach to provide transport to and from the site, activities to support carers and disabled people to visit or learn about the site, lunch for groups who might struggle to pay for it as part of a day out, projects that engage children and families such as workshops or tours or projects that allow groups to learn more about the history of the area.

The micro-grant scheme will become available from January 3 and will be allocated monthly.

For a guidance document and application form e-mail simon.cranmer@shrewsburyflaxmillmaltings.co.uk

For more information on the activities for half-term week, or to find out more about Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, visit www.shrewsburyflaxmillmaltings.org.uk.