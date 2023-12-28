Friends join mum to raise 8k in her son's memory

Following on from a successful Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in 2022, Shrewsbury friends Sarah Leese and Lindsay Webster joined Helen Pritchard to raise money in memory of her son Stephen who took tragically his own life in January 2020.

Helen said: “We are all over the moon to have completed the 22-hour challenge of over 50km and almost 15,000 feet of ascents in the wonderful Lake District and even more pleased to have raised such a great sum, bolstered by Sarah's employer, Phoenix Group, doubling her sponsorship and generous contributions from cycle industry distributor Madison Cycles and local business Dave Mellor Cycles.

“Shropshire Mental Health Services (MHS) charity was there for Stephen and the family, when support was needed, and support was and still is so hard to find for anyone who is suffering.

“Stephen suffered alone as many young men do, he felt ashamed of what he was feeling, he was sent home from university as they could not provide support that he required and just six months later he was no longer with us, just a few days after his 24th birthday.

“Sarah, Lindsay and I feel so thankful to friends and colleagues who backed us to raise such an amazing amount of money and raise awareness of such an amazing charity in Shropshire MHS."