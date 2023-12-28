Expert energy advice for older people on offer at county charity

Age UK Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, is hosting energy experts at its Shrewsbury headquarters next month.

They will be on hand to answer questions as they offer free and impartial advice.

A number of subjects which concern older people will be up for discussion, including 'energy bills, tariffs, and suppliers', 'insulation and heating grants'. 'energy efficiency measures', and 'what to do about cold homes generally'.

The advice and information is to be provided by the Marches Energy Agency at the event at the charity's office at Bellstone, Shrewsbury, between 10am and 3pm on Wednesday, January 17.

There is no need to book, people are invited to drop into the offices on the day and find out how the experts can help.

For more information telephone 01743 233123, e-mail enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk, or visit ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk.