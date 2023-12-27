Hospice shops ready to welcome any unwanted Christmas gifts

Severn Hospice Head of Retail Carla Siswick said: “It’s the thought that counts and by re-gifting through our shops we can carry that kind thought forward and turn those presents into care for local families. You can never feel guilty for re-gifting a present to a charity shop.”

The charity has 31 shops across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales and from today each shop will reopen, and welcome donations of Christmas presents that are not going to be put to good use.

The hospice, which cares for people living with incurable illness, is proud to promote its sustainable scheme and said it will accept homewares, bric-a-brac, linen, toys and games, books, clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories.

Carla added: “Regifting is a great way to not only look after our planet, but to respect the thought that someone has put into buying you a present.”

A national survey revealed one in four people has received an unsuitable gift at Christmas.

“It may be that someone has lost a receipt and can’t return a gift, or simply haven’t got a purpose for the present they’ve received. We’re encouraging anyone to drop by one of our shops and regift those items to us. Gifts in their original, shiny packaging sell extremely well and provide much joy to their new owners, as well as contributing to the care we can provide,” said Carla.

All the care provided by the hospice is free of charge but the charity says is not without cost.

Severn Hospice shoppers and donors contribute an incredible £1.5 million towards the care and support it provides to those who need it most during the most heart-breaking of times.

Carla said: “We can find a home for almost anything donated to us. If it’s an item which we think will sell well online, we’ll list it on our eBay store. From designer shoes, musical instruments, collectables to antiques – if it’s in good condition, we’ll find a new owner for it. Our eBay store will continue to be live in the run-up to New Year for anyone looking to place bids on our fantastic pre-loved treasures.

“Our loyal supporters not only support us by donating but by choosing Gift Aid we’re able to get an extra 25p for every £1 raised too."

Severn Hospice shops resume normal trading hours from December 27 to 30, and a select few shops will be open on New Year’s Eve from 10am to 2pm.

People can call the hospice retail office on 01743 272 082 if their local shop is not open or for any general enquiries.