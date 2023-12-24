Spectacular wildlife photography exhibition set to open in the New Year

The world-renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, will open at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery on Saturday, January 6.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that has been showcasing some of the best photography talent from around the world for nearly 60 years.

Launched in 1965, today the competition receives entries from 95 countries all over the world.

This year’s award-winning images will go on an international tour that will allow them to be seen by well over a million people.

The exhibition, which will be at the Shropshire Council-owned museum until Sunday, February 18, features exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breath-taking diversity of the natural world.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: "It is such a privilege for Shropshire Council’s museums and archives service to be able to bring the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year to Shrewsbury. We hope visitors will be inspired by the extraordinary photographs on display which reveal such powerful stories and insights into the delicate balance of wildlife of our planet."

This year’s competition attracted 49,957 entries from photographers of all ages and experience levels from 95 countries.

During an intense week at the Natural History Museum in London, entries were judged anonymously on their creativity, originality, and technical excellence by an international panel of industry experts.

The winning images, including the prestigious Grand Title Award winners, were announced on October 10 during an awards show hosted by wildlife presenters Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin.

Dr Doug Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum said: “We are facing urgent biodiversity and climate crises, and photography is a powerful catalyst for change. The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition reveals some of nature’s most wondrous sights whilst offering hope and achievable actions visitors can take to help protect the natural world.”

Chair of the judging panel, Kathy Moran, added: “What most impressed the jury was the range of subjects, from absolute beauty, rarely seen behaviours and species to images that are stark reminders of what we are doing to the natural world. We felt a powerful tension between wonder and woe that we believe came together to create a thought-provoking collection of photographs.”

Tickets for the exhibition in Shrewsbury cost £4.50 for over 16s and it is free to under 16s.

To book visit www.shropshiremuseums.org.uk/events/