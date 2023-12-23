Fire crews battle blaze in shipping container at Shawbury business site

The alarm was raised at the Robert Pinches agricultural contractor's premises at Shawbury just after 9pm on Friday.

Two fire crews from Shrewsbury went to the scene along with an operations officer.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was in a shipping container and involved three engines within the sealed container.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel jet and a covering jet to bring the blaze under control by 8.34pm. A thermal imaging camera was then used to ensure the fire was out.