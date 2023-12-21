Lawrence Hamblin, aged 25, of Sherwood, in Clive, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW 1 Series on Harlescott Lane, in Shrewsbury on November 25 this year with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the limit is 35.

Hamblin, who lives with his parents, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, said it was a straightforward matter. Hamblin had been stopped after being spotted by police driving at 60mph in a 40mph zone. Hamblin was not at court facing that matter.