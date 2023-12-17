Watch record-breaking dance group surprise Shrewsbury shoppers with Christmas flash mob

Dancers with 'I Can Dance Shrewsbury' surprised many shoppers on Pride Hill on Saturday lunchtime with a flash mob aiming to spread a little festive cheer.

In September 2018, the group took the Guinness World Records title for the largest number of people to dance the Charleston.

A whopping 1096 people danced their way into the record books in Shrewsbury Quarry Park and raised over £5000 for Severn Hospice in the process.

On Saturday, 38 dancers delighted shoppers with a Charleston and Bollywood-inspired routine that organiser, Sarah Bright, said brought a bit of joy to the high street.

She said: "It was such a wonderful day, we all loitered around for a while and looked like we were window shopping, giving each other the occasional nod.

"Then at about half one music burst into the streets and six of us started it off. Then it was a flood of dancers, we did some Charleston then a third of the way in it turned into a Bollywood routine and we had a full house.

"With the music and the energy it really lifted the street up."

I Can Dance Shrewsbury hosted a surprise dance flash mob on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury

The plan to surprise shoppers has been in motion for around two months, with rehearsals occasionally taking place under the cover of darkness on Pride Hill.

"Our last flash mob was back in 2012, so it's been a long time since we've done one," Sarah said. "There were a lot of butterflies on the day but everyone was on cloud nine at the end."

Sarah has been teaching the Charleston to the people of Shrewsbury since 2011 and said the "feel good" classes are aimed at "celebrating the joy of dance".

She said: "All the classes are open levels, so they're open to people with a dance background or no dance background. We have everyone from mid-20s to mid-60s, there's a real range.

"It's all about promoting wellbeing, not just the physical benefits but from self expression and nurturing confidence."

Information about classes, including new I Can Dance Kylie Minogue and I Can Dance Flamenco classes, are available at the group's website on icandanceshrewsbury.com