The Shrewsbury town centre pub that provides a 'snapshot in time' for staff and customers

Other pubs offer a gastronomic experience through carvery lunches, while others exist as a community hub, nestled in a neighbourhood and accessible to all.

In the case of the Bulls Head in Shrewsbury, the location of the pub plays a large role in its life, being based next to Shrewsbury railway station on Castle Gates and easily seen by anyone heading into or out of the town centre.

The pub actually pre-dates the station, having been opened in the 19th century to service the coaching route that ran through Shrewsbury to northern parts of the county, then was taken over by Yates Brewery of Birkenhead after the railway station opened in 1848.

A recent renovation has given the pub a modern, but homely feel

It has changed hands over the years, starting with Butlers of Wolverhampton and now operated by Marstons, undergoing a renovation in 2019 which saw the central bar moved to the rear of the pub and the interior updated.

It was into this popular town centre pub that current landlord Ben Adams stepped in in September, having spent 18 months running a pub in Wrexham and finding he wanted to run somewhere with more people and with a greater social aspect.

He explains: "I was living over in Wrexham, running a pub in a rural area and while it was lovely, we wanted to see more people as people would come in the evening, so it wasn't lonely, but it wasn't going to be this big social pub.