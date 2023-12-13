'30 gallons of oil' spills on road near Shrewsbury incident

Firefighters, and officials from the Environment Agency and the National Highways were reported to have dashed to Holcroft Way, in Cross Houses, near Shrewsbury at 11.17 on Wednesday (13).

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 11:17 on Wednesday, 1 Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as Fuel Leak/Spillage Small in Shrewsbury.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury."

Crews used decontamination equipment, and grab packs to deal with the incident and the road was cordoned off and an environmental risk assessment has taken place. Drains were covered over during the incident.

The fire fighters' stop message was sent at 12.06pm.

National Highways and the Environment Agency have been asked for more information.