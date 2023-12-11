Shrewsbury Riverside Shopping Centre demolition moves closer

Documents lodged with Shropshire Council in November by BNP Paribas Real Estate UK requested that a requirement for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) be removed, a so-called “Screening Opinion” request, which was approved by council planners this week.

The request covers the demolition of the Riverside Shopping Centre, walkways/bridges between the centre, Raven Meadows car park and Pride Hill Shopping Centre and means detailed plans to demolish those structures can now be brought forward without a dedicated EIA.

A limited application to begin demolition works was approved in July, which will see work commence on asbestos removal and the demolition of a covered walkway at the Riverside Shopping Centre, to enable ground investigation work to begin for the overall development of the site.

Shrewsbury's Riverside Shopping Centre

An impact assessment was completed as part of an earlier planning application filed for redevelopment works to the site in 2012, which has now lapsed.

A supporting statement by BNP Paribas says: “The demolition works will, in part, help to facilitate the wider regeneration of Riverside, incorporating new buildings to the east of the Site and redevelopment of Pride Hill and the ‘Gap’ site adjacent to the shopping centre.

“The proposed development comprises the demolition of an existing shopping centre and erection of a new public park. The proposed development will be less intensively developed than the previous shopping centre, be of a lesser scale and will have a minimal impact on the environment.

“The proposed new uses will generate a significant reduction in traffic, noise and emissions together with providing a new park incorporating new planting and providing new open space, improved biodiversity and flood betterment, than if the shopping centre was at full capacity and operational.”

A full application for further demolition works is expected to be brought forward early next year, while plans for the new public park on Roushill are expected to be submitted before Christmas.