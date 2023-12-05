Early warning given for roadworks in Shrewsbury town centre street

Severn Trent Water will be working in Shrewsbury's High Street over two consecutive weekends in January.

Engineers will be installing a new water supply to number 45 High Street. The road is already closed to traffic at weekends when the work will be carried out.

The work will be carried out over the weekends of January 13-14 and January 20-21, between 10am and 4pm.

Due to the weekend closure of High Street, Severn Trent will ensure that any work vehicles arrive on site before 10am, and no vehicle movement will be permitted between 10am and 4pm.

Residents and affected businesses will be notified and advance warning signs will be erected on site two weeks prior the works commencing.