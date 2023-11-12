Restoration of Shrewsbury's one-of-a-kind Flaxmill Maltings wins major industry award

Painstaking work on the Grade I listed Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings took the Supreme Award at the national 2023 BDA Brick Awards for its sympathetic refurbishment.

The project also won the Sustainability and Craftsmanship categories.

The world's first iron-framed building has been subject to restoration over decades but has now re-opened to the public after the completion of the most recent round of work.

The project architect was Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, the brick manufacturer Northcot Brick and the brickwork contractor was Croft Building and Conservation.

Built in 1797, the Flaxmill Maltings had two centuries of use, first as a flax mill, then as a maltings. It was also used as a training centre and barracks during the Second World War. The saw-tooth roofed Main Mill was the first iron-framed building in the world and its pioneering iron frame was the template on which today’s skyscrapers were based.

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

The restoration of the Grade I listed Main Mill and the Grade II Kiln at the Flaxmill Maltings is taking place, supported by a £20.7 million grant thanks to National Lottery players through The National Lottery Heritage Fund, combined with the additional funding from the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership via its Growth Deal with government, and from project partners Historic England, Shropshire Council and the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings.

Judges in the BDA Brick Awards said: "Putting this 225-year-old Grade I listed building ‘back to work’ after 30 years of dereliction required comprehensive repair, retrofitting and bold insertions. The pyramidal malt kiln has been repurposed as a dramatic new entrance with vertical circulation providing access to the upper floors.

"Daylighting and heating analysis necessitated the reopening of 110 former windows, as well as the introduction of solar glazing and the provision of adequate conditions for natural ventilation.

"Exposed masonry jack arches, combined with ventilation units over new internal glazed partitioning, ensure a comfortable working environment, while retaining the building’s historic character. A fixed budget and high aspirations for sustainability and design quality required close collaboration across the project team."

This year’s awards jury was chaired by Gerard Maccreanor (Maccreanor Lavington) and included Amy Napier (Napier Clarke Architects), Ian Shard (LBT Brick & Facades), Sarah Firth (Haworth Tompkins), and Scott Cromack (Croudace Homes).