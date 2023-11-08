Callum Powell, aged 24, died on the A5 at Nesscliffe on January 23 this year when 22-year-old Patrick Casey crashed into his Vauxhall Astra while trying to overtake another HGV.

At Casey's sentencing on Tuesday, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard heartbreaking footage of Callum's tearful mother Sandra as she told police officers about how her son's death had "blown apart" her family.

She told how he was "a happy little boy" and was "protective" of his little sister, Rachel from the day she was born. She recalled how he would distract her with toys when she had hospital appointments for her diabetes.

"He didn't have a high opinion of himself, but he had more friends than you can imagine," she said, explaining how 250 people turned out for his funeral.

"He knew so many people and was so knowledgeable about cars," she added, remembering times he helped fix her car. "That's the sort of guy he was. He always helped."

She recalled how he always had an interest in cars and could pick out makes and models of vehicles when he was very young.

"The last time I saw him was on the Sunday afternoon when he was going off to work. He'd seen a nice BMW and was thinking about changing his car. He was sitting on a bar stool in the kitchen and asking me about it," she told officers.

Mr Powell did work experience at a garage in Bomere Heath when he was 14, and started an apprenticeship at Church Road Garage in Baschurch aged 18.

He spent around five years working as a delivery driver for Al Piccolino pizza takeaway in Shrewsbury town centre.

"He used to tell me about the drunk people and what they were up to," his mum recalled.

On the night of his death, he had finished his shift, been to see his girlfriend and then dropped off his friend who was working late at McDonald's.

"The first I knew [about his death] was Rachel [Callum's sister] waking me up at 5.45am saying 'the police are here'. I had woken up and his car wasn't where it should be. I went to my phone. If he was going to be late or stay with his girlfriend he would message me."

She went to the living room and said she "could tell" by the look on the face of Tony, her husband and Callum's dad, that something was wrong.

"They said he'd had a road traffic collision on the A5 with a lorry that was on the wrong side of the road and that he had passed away at the scene."

Mrs Powell said her "blood ran cold".

"Rachel burst into tears. We just sat there, stunned. Utterly stunned. The questions started coming. What happened? Why was he on the wrong side of the road? All these things are going through your mind."

She said she still has his last text message, and has taken screenshots of it as she is scared of deleting it.

"I still imagine him coming through the door," she added. "It's still unbelievable. It's just a nightmare."

Asked what she thought of Casey, she said: "He has made a terrible mistake. He didn't mean to kill Callum. I'm sure he is going through hell, as we are.

"I don't hate him or wish something awful would happen to him. It's just circumstances. Bad timing, bad judgement, bad outcome."

A victim impact statement from Callum' sister Rachel was also read out. In it, she said she broke down in tears at work one day during the summer and had to be taken home by her dad. She went on bereavement leave and left the job shortly after.

She said she had found herself drifting from friends she shared with Callum and she had lost confidence.

She also said she believed Casey should be "held accountable" and should be handed a custodial sentence.

Casey, of Cornamuckla, Broomfield, Castleblayney, County Monaghan, Ireland, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for four years and two months. He was also banned from driving for seven years and one month.

Judge Anthony Lowe told Casey: "There is a significant responsibility on those who drive HGVs not to carry out potentially dangerous manoeuvres unless it is safe to do so.

"At 24 years old, his life was ended. A mother and father have lost their only son. A sister has lost her brother. No doubt countless others have been profoundly affected.

"No doubt this will haunt you for the rest of your life."

He also commended the Powell family for the "measured" way they had dealt with Callum's death.