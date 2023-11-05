Change of location to mark Armistice Day in Shrewsbury, says Royal Naval Association

Armistice Day, which takes place on November 11, has been observed every year since 1919 with a two-minute silence.

This year, the Shrewsbury branch of the Royal Naval Association will hold a two-minute silence at St Mary's Church, St Mary's Place, Dogpole, Shrewsbury SY1 1DX.

This is instead of the usual location of Shrewsbury Town Square, the Association has said.

The two-minute silence is an opportunity to honour those who have died in war and to reflect on the service and sacrifices that the Armed Forces make on our behalf.

It coincides with the time in 1918 at which the First World War came to an end and is observed at war memorials and in public places throughout the UK and Commonwealth.

Anyone who wishes to join should meet at St Mary's Place at 11am on Saturday, November 11.