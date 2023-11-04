Students to join chart-topping soprano for county concert

The students, from the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) in Shrewsbury, will join the crossover soprano Nadia Eide at Shrewsbury Abbey on December 23.

Nadia catapulted to fame when she appeared on ITV as the only classical singer on The Voice UK 2021.

Her four-and-a-half octave range blew the coaches away securing her spot as a finalist of Team will.i.am.

Critically acclaimed on stage as an opera and musical theatre star, she is now breaking the mould of the classical crossover genre, receiving standing ovations for her concert shows, which aretaking place in beautiful churches around the UK this Christmas.

PQA Shrewsbury students will join Nadia for a Christmas Medley and other festive numbers.

Students will also perform two of their own songs, Walking in the Air and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Nadia said: “I am delighted to share the material for my Winter Light Christmas Tour. There is a real mix of songs for the students to perform together and I have also included an opportunity for two students to perform a duet and for one student to perform a duet with me. I hope the PQA academies enjoy all the music, and I am excited to sing with them.”

Raj Bhambra, Principal of PQA Shrewsbury adds: “I am so excited and privileged that our students will get to perform with Nadia Eide on her Winter Lights Christmas Tour. At PQA Shrewsbury we strive to offer our students amazing experiences within the performing arts industry and this is no exception.”

PQA Shrewsbury offers classes on Saturday mornings at Shrewsbury Academy for children and young people aged six to 18 years old.