Young Shropshire fundraiser Ruby determined to raise over £5,000 during this year's Poppy Appeal

Ruby raising money for the RBL

Ruby Sheffield, 9, from Shrewsbury, has been busy working before and after school to design and create new poppy products to raise money for the charity.

The youngster was inspired by her own father’s eight-year service in the British Army’s Royal Logistics Corps and is keen to encourage members of the public to donate.

Having already been awarded a special silver Blue Peter badge for her fundraising efforts earlier this year, Ruby now hopes to continue her fundraising with new poppy cards, framed pictures, coasters and key rings.

She said: “Knowing that the RBL helps veterans like my Dad, I really wanted to start fundraising to help other families and know that every penny I make goes towards a great cause.

"My Dad enjoys being a part of the local branch in Shrewsbury and I really enjoy helping any way I can.”

Ruby has so far raised more than £3,100 and hopes to reach more than £5,000 by this year’s Poppy Appeal.

She hosted a stall at the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury and will be there again on Saturday, October 28 on the top level and at Telford Town Centre on November 11.

Ruby's mum Ellie was so proud of her daughter's determination and dedication that she wrote to Blue Peter to tell them about the fundraising effort.

Ellie said: “I was so proud of Ruby and amazed at her drive to succeed in raising money for the RBL. She wanted to make her Dad proud and help others just like him who had been supported by the charity in so many ways.

"She is so dedicated, and her imagination has no limits when it comes to new ideas and her new creations have already been a big hit.”

Ruby’s efforts have resulted in her selling cards to those as far as Scotland, drawing designs on wood log slices left over from her Mum’s wedding, and she is constantly thinking of new ways to raise funds, with an ambition to utilise older poppy pins by transforming them into a new piece of artwork.

Jenny Komiatis, community fundraiser for Shropshire, said: “Ruby is an absolute gem and a real superstar. Her designs are so unique, and they have been a hit far and wide.

"To start raising money for the RBL at such a young age is truly inspiring and we really appreciate her efforts to support the Armed Forces community.

"We hope her story inspires others, whatever their age, to come and volunteer and help raise vital funds.”