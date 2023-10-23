Hearing called over Shrewsbury pub's plans to expand bar into former Ark premises

County councillors will publish their decision after the hearing

The owners of the Tumbledown Hotel in Shrewsbury’s Castle Foregate have bought the former Shrewsbury Ark premises next door and have asked to vary the premises licence to take in the new area, which they say will become a breakfast ‘snug’ and pool room.

They have also asked for the licensed area to be extended to cover the rear yards of both properties and the pavement area to the front.

A report by Shropshire Council public protection officer Ross O’Neil says changes were made to the original application after 23 nearby residents objected, but only five withdrew their representations.

As a result, a hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday this week to allow both sides to put forward their case to councillors on the authority’s licensing sub-committee, who will then decide whether to grant the variation.

The majority of objectors submitted identical comments, saying: “The premises already has a high number of historical crime related disturbances.

“Looking at the stats, this will only continue to get worse as the premises is already known to play music and serve alcohol past its current licence.”

They said the changes would “prevent the quiet enjoyment” of their homes.

However in a letter to objectors, applicant Christopher Jones, of Shropshire Beers Ltd, denied allegations that the current licence had been breached.

He said: “It is evident that several misconceptions exist about the proposals, we have read the repressions and propose to amend the application to calm the fears expressed.

“No complaints have been received regarding contravention of licensing hours.

“The police have advised that they have not received any complaints relating to opening hours being exceeded and they have no concerns about the Tumbledown.”

Mr Jones also pointed out that the current licence permits music to be played in the rear yard, but this provision is set to be removed under the variation, and that the application did not seek to increase the opening hours.

Mr O’Neil’s report says the police and environmental protection officers requested extra conditions be added to the licence, and that these were agreed by the applicant.

As a result, there are no outstanding objections from ‘responsible authorities’, but planning officers said planning permission would need to be granted separately for the change of use of the former Ark premises.