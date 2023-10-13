Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Four fire crews, police officers, an ambulance and a paramedic rushed to Prestbury Green, in Harlescott, Shrewsbury, to reports of a person trapped at 4.09pm on Friday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."

The fire service used cutters and spreaders to release the person and declared its involvement in the incident over at 4.44pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed crews were called to reports of a crash at Prestbury Green in Shrewsbury at 4pm. An ambulance and paramedic officer were on the scene.