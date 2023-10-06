MP pressing for electrification of rail link in wake of HS2 announcement

Shrewsbury railway station

An MP is to meet with Department of Transport officials to press the case for the electrification of the Wolverhampton-Shrewsbury rail link following the announcement that extra money would be available for transport projects.

Daniel Kawczynski said the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road and the upgrade of the mainline rail link between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury were his two top priorities after it was announced money earmarked for HS2 would be diverted to local transport schemes.

Electrification of the rail line, which also serves Codsall, Cosford, Albrighton and Telford, would be expected to improve reliability and journey times.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the Conservative Party conference that he would be cancelling the high-speed rail line to Birmingham, and instead diverting the £36 billion earmarked for local transport projects in the North and Midlands.

Mr Kawczynski said this should finally dispel any concerns about funding for the controversial four-mile bypass, running from Churncote Island to Battlefield, effectively completing a ring road for the town.

"After that, the electrification of the Wolverhampton to Shrewsbury rail line is my next priority," he said.

Mr Kawczynski said he was in almost weekly contact with regional transport body Midlands Connect, which was fully behind the scheme.

"I'm looking for a real commitment from the Government that will be delivered. I'm confident that it will happen."

At the moment, only diesel trains can run on the line, also affecting services which then go on to Birmingham and London.

Train operator Avanti West Coast is looking to get around this problem in the short term by ordering a fleet of 'bi-mode' trains which can switch between diesel and electric power, depending on whether there are overhead cables.

Midlands Connect has also been seeking £15 million in government funding for improvements to the line which would allow the maximum speed to increase to 90mph.

This was seen as a precursor to electrification, but the scheme appeared to come under threat in November when ministers launched a review.