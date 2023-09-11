How the North West Relief Road could look

Daniel Kawczynski says the cost of Shrewsbury's North West Relief Road has rocketed because of the delays to the scheme.

A Shropshire Council planning meeting was to have taken place this week when the relief road was expected to be on the agenda, but it has been cancelled.

Bids to bring the proposals for a new road joining the A5 to Battlefield in the north of Shrewsbury have been held up for nearly two years.

The MP said: “In 2019, I helped secure £55 million to fund the construction of the North West Relief Road, a much-needed infrastructure project that I am determined to see completed.

“Once the road has been constructed, it will transform Shrewsbury by alleviating congestion, reducing pollution, and unlocking the town’s economic prosperity."

He says that "constant delaying tactics" by protestors have held up the process "time and time again".

"There have been so many Freedom of Information Requests holding up the procedure.

"I am planning to go to Government and speak to the relative departments about how current legislation is holding up major infrastructure plans such as the North West Relief Road," he said.