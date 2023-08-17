Shrewsbury man admits injuring man through careless driving

Tyler Maddox, of First Avenue, was originally charged with causing injury through dangerous driving following the incident in Sundorne Road in December 8.

But at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday, prosecutor Philip Beardwell KC accepted a plea of guilty to the lesser charge of causing injury by careless driving.

The 27-year-old was given an interim ban by Judge Peter Barrie, who ordered a probation report and warned the driver that he was likely to be disqualified from driving when he is sentenced at a hearing to be arranged in September.