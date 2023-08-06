Shropshire Cat Rescue seeking home for 'beautiful' and 'very sensitive' Reggie

Reggie

The team say they are struggling to find a home for the shy girl who prefers the quiet, but would make a lovely companion to anyone who has the time and patience to build up her confidence.

Susie Phillips, trustee and volunteer at the cat rescue, said: "Reggie is very sensitive, she quickly picks up on the stress in the household and seems to react by not eating.

"In an ideal world, she is looking for a calm home that are not expecting any changes in the near future. She enjoys fuss, and is a lot more beautiful than her pictures would suggest.

"Reggie has lived with other cats before, and could again with patient introduction. She would not suit a home with young children. She has not been dog tested.

"Reggie has shown a fear of men, so is looking for a predominately female home."

For more information, contact adoption volunteers on adoption@shropshirecatrescue.org.uk, or apply via the website shropshirecatrescue.org.uk/adopt-a-cat-application.

Shropshire Cat Rescue was founded in 1989 and is based in Shrewsbury in Shropshire and provides shelter, food and veterinary care for homeless, stray, abandoned and unwanted cats and kittens, and rehoming where possible.

It also helps feral cats wherever possible with veterinary care including neutering.