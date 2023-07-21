Shrewsbury's Doodle Boy gets to doodle for Darwin as naturalist's work is celebrated

'Doodle Boy' Jo Whale outside Shrewsbury Library

Joe Whale, known globally as The Doodle Boy, has turned his unique talents into creating a giant 8ft doodle on canvas of naturalist Charles Darwin.

The 13-year-old, who has previously caught the attention of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, began his new drawing at Shrewsbury Library at 1pm on Friday.

After two hours of doodling, the youngster's new artwork was hoisted in front of the iconic Charles Darwin statue in the town centre.

'Doodle Boy' Joe Whale

The doodle of the esteemed naturalist, which will eventually be sold to raise money for four Darwin charities, was created as part of the Darwin200 2023-2025 Global Voyage.

The voyage is set to depart from Plymouth, England on Saturday, August 15, 2023, and will follow in Darwin's 'sea-steps', visiting 32 ports worldwide.

Joe, who sprang to prominence after pictures of his work on the walls of a Shrewsbury restaurant went viral in 2019, and has since travelled the globe showing off his artistic skills, said: "I'm excited to work on this project and celebrate Darwin's legacy in my home town.

Joe became world-famous for his doodling

"I hope my artwork will inspire curiosity for The Darwin200 project, encourage others to explore nature and it helps us all appreciate our planet's diversity."

Renowned naturalist Stewart McPherson, alongside Andrew Fox, are the visionaries behind the Darwin200 tall ship journey.

Guided by 200 talented young Darwin leaders, aged 18-25, and supported by esteemed Conservation NGOs, the two-year voyage seeks to honour Darwin's legacy and further scientific understanding.