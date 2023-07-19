New Swan Suite opens at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

A new Swan Suite has opened at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The suite, on Ward 28, is a quiet, comfortable space for hospital staff to have conversations with a patient's loved ones in a private and dignified way.

It comes as part of an initiative by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust to improve the quality of care for people at the end of their lives.

Jules Lewis, Swan Suite end of life care facilitator and lead nurse, said: “It is a privilege to care for people at end of life and support their relatives and friends at the hardest of times; we only have one chance to get it right.

“The Swan Rooms have become invaluable over the years. Not only do the patients and the people important to them really appreciate them, but they help us to provide compassionate and excellent care for our communities.

“Each room is designed with the patient in mind. The walls are painted in calming colours, there are LED ceiling tiles featuring natural sky scenes, and there are comfortable pull-out chairs for visitors to stay overnight.

“Sometimes it’s the small things that make the biggest difference, and we are so grateful for the support of the Swan Fund, as well as kind donations from the community, for making this possible.”

The trust already has 24 Swan Rooms across its two acute hospitals – Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

These rooms offer a peaceful and calming environment for people to spend valuable time with their loved one when they need it most.

Hayley Flavell, director of nursing, said: “A huge amount of work has been taking place as we strive to provide the very best care for our patients, families and loved ones at what is such an important time in their lives.

“End of life care is about providing high quality care for people likely to die within a year. We support them in their mental, physical and emotional needs so that when they die, it is with dignity.