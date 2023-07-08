Council pledges to 'work closely' over Environment Agency's relief road concerns

An artist's impression of how the Shewsbury North West Relief Road will look

It comes after the Environment Agency (EA) sent the council a letter asking it not to approve the planning application for the controversial road scheme.

The EA cites a number of concerns around the council's environmental impact statement (EIA) – centring on worries that drilling work required for the project could affect the source of Shrewsbury's drinking water.

In the letter the EA said that if the council decides to proceed without addressing its concerns, then it wants the authority to underwrite the cost of fixing any issues that could arise with the water supplies.

In a statement provided to the Shropshire Star the authority said the application would not go before this month's planning committee, as had been anticipated.

It comes after the council leader, Councillor Lezley Picton, had said she expected it to be considered before the summer holidays – a belief echoed in the Environment Agency's own letter.

It represents the latest delay for the project first intended to be considered by a planning committee at the end of 2021.

A spokesman for the council said: “As work is continuing to finalise outstanding matters on the North West Relief Road (NWRR) planning application, the application will not be presented to committee in July as has been the subject of some media and social media speculation.

“However, the intention is to bring the NWRR application to planning committee in the coming months.”

Councillor Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, also said they would continue to work to address the EA's concerns – and are confident they can do so.

He said: "The Shrewsbury North West Relief Road is currently being considered as part of the planning process.