Slimmers pile on the 'pounds' for charity after Race for Life

The slimmers from Wem and Whitchurch at Race for Life

Members of Wem & Whitchurch Slimming World groups took part in the race at Shrewsbury Quarry on Sunday, June 18.

Slimming World were an official sponsor of this year’s Race for Life, highlighting the fact that overweight and obesity are the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK, according to Cancer Research UK, with more than one in 20 cancer cases caused by excess weight.

Wem & Whitchurch Slimming World consultant Tina Hayward turned up with their trusty gazebo to support the event, with 200 goody bags to give out to participants and spectators, then joined in the race alongside members of their Slimming World groups and their families.

She said: "I mentioned it to my members and said it would be great if we could raise as a team about £500 towards the charity.

"As the weeks passed by more talk in group and more members decided to help with such a worthy cause.

“We were all dressed up in our black & pink sparkly Slimming World family, standing up to fight cancer together. It was an emotional day for lots of us there.

“There was laughter, tears, blisters, hugs and an amazing amount of support for each and everyone.

"I can't thank all my members enough for taking part and as a team Wem & Whitchurch Slimming World raised a massive £7,054.54.

“The event showed people just how motivating being part of a group like ours can be.”

Slimmer, Lynn Fenlon, from Whitchurch, who took part in Race for Life after being diagnosed with a rare case of ovarian Cancer at the age of 39 said: “I found it really daunting taking those first steps to becoming active. With Slimming World I learnt to find something you enjoy.

“There’s no rule that says being active has to involve a gym or running shorts – hitting the dance floor on a night out is enough to compliment my weight loss.”