Man who tried strangling his mother in her sleep is spared jail

Joshua Howarth, 34, of Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, was sentenced for one offence of 'making threats to kill' when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Nigel Stelling, prosecuting, said the charge related to an incident on December 27, where he was in the midst of a mental health crisis and police were called by the defendant's mother.

The court was told that around 10.30pm that evening she had called to say Howarth was "trying to kill her".

Judge, Recorder Anthony Warner was told that the call handler had been on the line for 15 minutes and heard Howarth saying it was "lucky" his mother had woken up "or she would be dead", and that he wanted to punch her.

Mr Stelling told the court that the victim had woken up in bed with Howarth standing over her, attempting to strangle her.

He added that Howard was "wearing a pair of gloves he had put on for the purpose".