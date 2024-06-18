'Help us re-unite these three bikes stolen with their rightful owners' - police appeal after school incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are investigating the theft which occurred at Meole Brace Secondary School, on Monday between 2:15pm and 2:30pm.

PC Carl Williamson the Ditherington Impact Officer, of the Castlefields & Bagley Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are investigating a theft which occurred at Meole Brace Secondary School, Shrewsbury, on Monday.

"The theft occurred between 2:15pm and 2:30pm where three bicycles were stolen from the school grounds."

PC Williamson added that they are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"If you were in the area and have captured the incident on your Dash Cam, this is of importance to us too," the officer said.

"If you have seen any of the following stolen bicycles, or have seen them advertised for sale or know who may have these bicycles now, please let us know so we can try and return them to their rightful owners."

If you have any information, let West Mercia Police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on its website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 233 of 10th June 2024.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org