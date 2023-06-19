Shrewsbury school staff raise £4,000 for Cancer Research

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A team of teachers, staff and current and former pupils at a Shrewsbury primary school has raised more than £4,000 for Cancer Research.

The Greenfields team after taking part in the Race for Life.
The Greenfields team after taking part in the Race for Life.

The 17-strong team from Greenfields Primary School raised the money by taking part in Race for Life at the Quarry in Shrewsbury, running, jogging and staggering their way around the five-kilometre course.

Year 6 teacher Luke Thomas was the first to cross the line, with former pupil Tom Hagerman, 14, not far behind.

Year 3 pupil Rhys Crowther, who is just eight, finished the course in 27 minutes.

Greenfields headteacher Lisa Prior has recently returned to the school after herself undergoing treatment for cancer, and the school recently lost former colleague and dear friend Siobhan Daley-Smith to the disease.

Mrs Prior said: “We are all incredibly proud of the team that took part in this year’s Race for Life and who raised an incredible amount for this very worthwhile cause.

“So many people are touched by cancer and we, as a school community, include ourselves in that. I want to say a big thank you to everyone who took part in the race, but also everyone who supported them, both with their fundraising and with their training.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a series of events raising money for research into all 200 types of cancer, with 2023 marking the 30th anniversary of the event.

People who wish to support the Greenfields team can do so by visiting fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/mrs-priors-greenfields-team

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
School events
Education
Health
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News