Shrewsbury diners tuck into secret supper at charity event

At the secret supper charity event are Jennifer Harrower, Steph Smith from Self Help Africa, and in grey from Tanners

Shrewsbury Secret Supper, which took place on Wednesday evening, welcomed 240 guests to a drinks reception at Tanners Wines, before they embarked on a safari dining experience, taking them to three ‘secret’ restaurants for a mystery starter, main course and dessert.

Steph Smith, fundraiser at Self Help Africa, who organise the event, said it has raised over £65,000 for the charity since 2014, with many guests returning year on year. This year's event raised a total of £5,942.

“We've been hosting Shrewsbury Secret Supper for several years and it continues to grow in popularity, attracting returning guests and new customers alike," said Steph.

"During that time, we've had the pleasure of working alongside so many fantastic restaurants, showcasing the best of Shrewsbury's culinary scene, and we're delighted to have raised over £65,000 for Self Help Africa with the support of our host venues, guests and volunteers," she added.

Based in Shrewsbury, Self Help Africa work across several countries in sub-Saharan Africa; supporting rural families to grow more food, increase their income from farming activities and become self-sufficient.