Dogs Trust Shrewsbury seeks forever home for 'beautiful' American Bulldog Kluska

Kluska is still looking for a home, three months after her owner passed away

Six-year-old Kluska, whose name means dumpling in Polish, has been in the care of Dogs Trust Shrewsbury since January.

While dogs tend to wait an average of 47 days to find a new home after arriving at the charity, Kluska has been waiting for three months.

Sue Bromley, assistant manager at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, said: “Kluska was very sad when she arrived and found it hard to adjust to life without her owner, so she has been getting lots of TLC here, but she needs a home of her own.

"She can live with children aged 14 and over and would be a beautiful addition to a family, but sadly she hasn’t had much interest since arriving and it breaks our hearts.”

Kluska is still looking for a home

Kluska is described by the team as a ‘beautiful, affectionate and playful’ girl who loves being outdoors, playing with her toys and learning new things.

She would like to be the only dog in the home as she likes her own space to chill out, but when it comes to spending time with people, she loves a cuddle and a belly rub.

Since the start of the year, the Dogs Trust Shrewsbury team have waved a fond farewell to 153 dogs and they are hoping that it won’t be long before Kluska has her bags packed.

“Kluska has really made an impression on the team and we will never forget her," Sue added.

"Whoever adopts Kluska will be very lucky and she will return the love she receives, tenfold. We just hope she isn’t waiting too much longer to find her special someone.”

Kluska has some medical issues which can be discussed with a potential adopter.