Dance-offs and karaoke on cards at Shrewsbury Bongo's Bingo

Bongo's Bingo has announced it's June dates in Shrewsbury

Bongo's Bingo will be at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury on Friday June 2 and Friday, June 30.

The theme will be Night of the Divas, with the music of Whitney Houston, Madonna, Cher, Rihanna, Celine Dion, Dolly Parton and Beyonce being heavily involved.

Fancy dress is not compulsory but is encouraged if anyone would like to power dress up as their favourite diva.

Jonny Bongo, co-founder of Bongo's Bingo, said: “At the start of this year we debuted our 90s theme across the UK and each and every show was wild. Now we are incredibly proud to announce the dates for our Night of the Divas events taking place throughout June alongside all other dates that month.

"These special dates are all about celebrating the amazing women who not only give Bongo’s Bingo its magic but also all of the women in all of our lives. I know all of our hosts can’t wait to play the classic tracks which make Whitney, Rihanna, Madonna and more so iconic. June is going to be class. We’ve also just had the absolute bonkers moment of Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson randomly turning up at Bongo’s Bingo in Glasgow – and he absolutely loved it! He was giving out the glowsticks in the rave round.”