Up to four months of roadworks on busy Shrewsbury road to start within weeks

By Dominic Robertson

Residents are facing up to four months of disruption due to road works required to replace a gas main.

The work is due to start towards the end of the month.
Cadent Gas is carrying out the work on Wenlock Road in Shrewsbury – one of the town's major routes – starting towards the end of the month.

The firm has said that the work is due to start from April 24, and will continue until September 1.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "The work will be undertaken in phased sections with the use of rolling temporary traffic lights. Work will start by the junction with Kingston Drive before moving along Wenlock Road towards The Peacock pub.

"A traffic management operative will be on site from 7.30am to 9.30am, and from 2.30pm to 6.30pm, each day to monitor and react to any disruption to the traffic flows.

"Shropshire Council’s inspection team will monitor the work as it progresses to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and to the agreed timescales.

"Cadent Gas will have their customer liaison teams on site to notify affected residents and businesses, and advanced warning signs will be erected two weeks prior to work starting."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

