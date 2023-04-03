Reading to cats proves 'purrfect' way to build confidence, says Shropshire charity

Mayor of Shrewsbury Elisabeth Roberts reads to one of the older cats in the Book Buddies day

Shropshire Cat Rescue charity held a Book Buddy day at its centre at Lyth Hill, near Shrewsbury, at the weekend.

Visitors were able to sit and read to the older cats who live in their own "retirement village" at the centre.

One of the visitors was the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Elisabeth Roberts.

She thanked the charity for inviting her and said: "Reading to cats is such a lovely idea to help both children and cats."

Volunteer and trustee Susie Phillips said that reading out loud to cats has been shown to help reluctant or nervous readers.

"Our cats love it too. They seem to gravitate towards the person who is reading," she said.

"It can also help our nervous cats get used to people."

The charity had several schools send pupils to the centre before the pandemic and now it is hoping to expand it to other groups of both children and adults.

Susie added: "We would love to hear from groups who would like to organise a Book Buddy session and we can arrange this in conjunction with our volunteers.

"We are also planning another public session in June."