Major problems reported as no trains running to and from Shrewsbury due to staff sickness

"Services to/from Shrewsbury are replaced by road transport until approx 1800" - West Midlands Railway.

West Midlands Railway said services running through Wellington and Shrewsbury maybe "cancelled or terminated" at Wellington, which is obviously having knock-on effects on other lines.

It's possible Shrewsbury will not be served by train today, with the disruption expected to last until 6:30pm tonight.

A limited train service is operating at points between Wellington & Birmingham.

West Midlands Railway said: "Rail Replacement buses have reportedly been arranged to run in place of the cancelled and altered services.

"These will be in place for the duration of the disruption.

"Ticket Acceptance is also in place with Transport for Wales, this allows our passengers to also us their rail replacement buses".

The company has also released information about other routes affected by the signalling staff availability issue.

Birmingham - Wolverhampton - Telford - Shrewsbury: Reduced service and services terminating and starting from Wellington

Walsall - Birmingham - Wolverhampton: Unaffected

Birmingham - Wolverhampton: Unaffected

London Northwestern Railway (Birmingham - Crewe - Liverpool):Unaffected

Transport for Wales (Birmingham International to North Wales via Shrewsbury): Cancellations

Cross Country (Coventry - Birmingham - Wolverhampton - Stafford - Stoke-on-Trent): Unaffected

Avanti West Coast (via Wolverhampton): Unaffected