Council team shortlisted for award for help it gives to refugees

The shortlisted team

The prestigious awards, held each year, acknowledge and showcase the tremendous effort of those in local government dedicating themselves to supporting local communities, facing challenge after challenge, but never giving up in the face of adversity.

Shropshire Council’s Refugee Employment Support Scheme, delivered by the council’s Enable Supported Employment team, has been shortlisted as one of six finalists in the Delivering Better Outcomes category.

Support is offered at a variety of location across Shropshire. The team also offers virtual training and support.

So far, the team has supported 107 refugees, with 31 securing employment, education or further training.

The scheme, which has been running since September 2022, supports refugees from aged 15 onwards, with work, education and training and individuals who would like to access volunteering and pre-employment support.

Laura Fisher, Shropshire Council’s head of service for housing, resettlement and independent living, has been shortlisted in the Rising Star Category at the MJ Awards. This is Laura’s second nomination for a prestigious local government award. In February Laura had also been shortlisted for this year’s LGC Awards.

The Rising Star category celebrates local government officers who are making change happen and taking difficult decisions.

Laura and her team helped support homeless people during the pandemic when she worked with the Prince Rupert Hotel in Shrewsbury to provide accommodation; and openly welcomed and supported refugees fleeing war torn Syria and Ukraine to resettle in Shropshire.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and communities, said:-

“I am delighted and extremely proud that we have again been shortlisted this year for the national MJ Awards.

“I would just like to say good luck and all the very best to Enable and Laura in the MJ finals. The awards not only celebrate our success stories but provides our staff with the recognition they deserve.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, added:-

“This is fantastic news. I know our staff work extremely hard to help make a real positive difference to the communities they serve.

“The MJ Awards recognises this, and I wish both Enable and Laura the very best of luck and hope they take a well-deserved moment to enjoy what their hard work has achieved.”

Winners for the awards will be announced on June 23, at the Park Plaza at Westminster Bridge, London.