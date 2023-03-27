Colleagues cross 20,000km finish line after a year of fundraising for wildlife

Staff from Clear in the Quarry park

Clear, a creative digital agency based in Shrewsbury, turned 20 in 2022 and throughout the year staff set themselves the challenge of walking, climbing and cycling a total of 20,000 kilometres to raise money for Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

On Friday they got together to walk the last kilometre in the Quarry.

Over the year team members have completed the London Marathon, Shrewsbury 10k, litter picking, gaming marathons and more.

They have raised just over £2,000 for Shropshire Wildlife Trust to date and would love to smash their goal of £2,500.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust will be using the funds to help support children in the area to access nature as part of their school engagement programme.

Gavin Mills, managing director of Clear, said “It was really important for us to give back for our birthday and take care of the wildlife around our local area. The team all voted on the theme and cause of our 20th birthday year and they chose 'Wild' - with the aim of helping wildlife in the local area while getting back to nature and away from screens to encourage mindfulness and wellbeing.

"I’m proud of what we have achieved already and look forward to hitting our goal."