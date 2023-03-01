Nick Knowles pops in for lunch at the Peach Tree and offers free meal for fundraiser

Nick Knowles with Peach Tree chef, Chris Burt and the meal gift voucher

The popular presenter of DIY SOS was on his way to Manchester for interviews about his latest TV series so popped in for lunch with Chris Birch.

And he was happy to chat to fellow diners and pose for selfies with them.

Nick Knowles has strong links with Shrewsbury having invested in a vegan restaurant in the town in 2016. He has also led several DIY SOS projects across the county.

"We met when he was involved in the vegan restaurant and have been friends since then," Chris said.

"It was great to have a catch up and he was wonderful with our customers and those who spotted us outside.

"He loves vegan food but he is a flexitarian. We enjoyed some noodles from our Momonoki menu."

The presenter has also donated a prize of a meal for two and a bottle of wine at the Peach Tree for a fundraising auction for a young couple facing a cancer tragedy.

Dan and Lisa Potts' lives came tumbling down when Dan was given a diagnosis of a Grade 4 brain tumour.

Their Just Giving fundraiser justgiving.com/crowdfunding/danpottsis raising funds for a Brain Tumour Charity, Macmillan and the Parish Church where they live in Cumbria.

They say 90 per cent of money raised with go to the three charities with 10 per cent for them making memories together.

"Both Nick and I were really touched by their Just Giving Page and Nick said he wanted to do something to help," Chris said.