Environment impact stokes debate as Shrewsbury relief road comments top 5,000

An artist's impression of how the Shewsbury North West Relief Road will look

The proposal, which has already received a record-breaking number of objections, was opened up to comments again after environmental information was added. More than 4,780 have objected to the road - which would stretch for four miles from the Churncote island to Battlefield, effectively finishing a ring-road around Shrewsbury.

So far, 212 have written in support of the road.

Since comments opened up again, several people have taken the opportunity to slam the plans over damage to the environment and other concerns.

Ms H Gerald said: "This road does not benefit anyone except developers, and a near-bankrupt council should have long since stopped the project. The motives for pursuing it are not for the benefit of the public who pay for it.

"The road will require felling of large numbers of trees, many of which are over a century old. It will destroy the valued open space of Shelton Rough. It will replace green space and farmland with tarmac and traffic.

"Pollution levels will rise in these areas with the increased traffic. The construction itself generates a massive carbon footprint."

Another objector, Mr Nicholas Southwick, said: "The project will only encourage more motorised vehicles on our roads and also have a negative effect on the natural environment. Not only that and as a tax payer I find this to be a total waste of public money."

However, some of the fresh comments came from Salopians who back the plans for the road.

Mr Ryan Powell said: "We need this more than ever," citing traffic problems when the town is flooded or when roads are blocked due to crashes.

"You cannot get from one side of the town to the other especially from north Shropshire or Battlefield to the hospital in good time," he said.

"Traffic in town is awful and this will resolve the issue creating a greener town centre."

Another supporter, Mr David Moreno, said: "As a local resident I fully support this proposal and it is long overdue. The air quality in the town centre will improve as will the traffic flow around Shrewsbury."

It comes as Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski faced criticism over his suggestion that planning laws should be reformed to speed up the process for projects like the relief road.

Councillor Julia Buckley, leader of the Labour group on Shropshire Council, said: “It is rather disturbing to hear our MP dismissing the entire governmental planning process simply because his favourite vanity project is required to meet due diligence requirements."