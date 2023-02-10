Mayoral marathon as Phillip clocks up his 333rd race - at the age of 75

Phillip Howell, centre on one of his past events

Phillip Howells is currently attempting his 333rd marathon - at the age of 75 - just a few hundred yards from where he lived as a child.

The Mayor of Ledbury is taking part in the Charles Darwin Day marathon at the Sundorne Sports Village in Shrewsbury, 43 laps of the running track.

A town and Hereford county councillor he was born in Much Wenlock and lived in villages across the county as well as in Shrewsbury before moving across the border.

"It seemed appropriate to return to an event so close to where my mother used to live for my 333rd, and my last, marathon," he said.

He set his ambition for 333 marathons in 2010 after bringing up his century of a combination of road, trail and ultra marathons - those over 26 miles.

"I enjoyed doing the ultra and so I decided to try to average 33 miles over 333 events," he said.

It seemed the goal would never be achieved when, having done 138 he suffered cardio problems he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation a condition which can cause a dangerous, irregular heart beat.

"I was told to stop running. I rested for a while and then, when I joined the 100 Marathon club I was given a number - 333. I thought that this was a good omen and decided to continue the challenge."

The mayor's marathons have taken him across the world including South Africa, New York and the Artic. At the same time he has completed other challenges including a trek to Matchu Pitchu.

Over time he has raised thousands of pounds for charities including Cystic Fibrosis, and Coco charity, Comrades of Children Overseas.

Now he is raising funds for Young Minds the mental health charity with his 333 race and also throughout his mayoral year.

"I wanted to give something back," he said.

In 2015 he was officially named the most active pensioner in the UK and while this is his last marathon he has no intention of hanging up his running or walking boots.

"At Christmas I visited some residential homes in Ledbury as Mayor, giving out chocolates to residents. I realised after chatting for a while that I was older than many of them. I love keeping active and fit and I have so many friends that I have made through this challenge."

While he was a speed merchant in his 50s and 60s with his personal best marathon time of 3 hours 21 minutes set when he was 57, Councillor Howell has slowed down and was hoping to complete the Charles Darwin Day marathon in about seven hours.

"I say to slower runners, what they are doing is inspiring more people to take up or carry on running. People see me and think, well if he can do it then I will give it a go."

Several of his friends were joining him for a few laps of the track during the day travelling long distances to see him cross the finish line.

"Two of my sisters will be at the finish as well," he said.