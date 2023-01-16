Smashing his target, James runs 100 miles in just over 24 hours

James Morgan pictured (centre) with his brother, Rob Morgan and running friends Wendy Holm and Karen Allen.

The banking consultant, who says he was an a dark black hole before taking up running. has completed a 100-mile run around Shrewsbury and raised more than £700 for the charity PAPYRUS, which works to help young people a risk of suicide.

Lloyds Bank has pledged to donate a further £500 to his appeal.

James, 41, set himself a 30-hour challenge to complete the laps but completely smashed the target.

"I finished in 24 hours, 38 minutes and 28 seconds," he said.

"Ideally I though I might complete it in 25 to 26 hours but smashed that as well.

"It was great to complete the challenge in a far faster time than expected and to also already have raised more money than expected with funds still coming in through my JustGiving page."

Some of James's running friends joined him for sections of the 100 miles as well as a few colleagues from work.

"I am a long-standing member of staff and the bank has always been superb in helping my fundraising efforts," he said.

James started running to improve his mental health in 2014 and since then has completed 30 marathons and six 50 kilometre runs.

Through the events he has raised thousands of pounds for charities including Mind, Children with Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer.

He said that running had helped tackle his mental health issues.

James marked out a five mile lap of Shrewsbury and decided to run from 6am to 6pm before taking a two-hour break to refuel, power nap and shower before returning to the trail.

"I wanted to bring attention to suicide prevention work in young people, who PAPYRUS support. It is something that is not spoken about enough and it is a really important charity."

"Running has been an absolute game-changer in my life. Initially I started to help with my mental health issues and it just escalated from there into my full-blown hobby.