Historic Shrewsbury pumping station to host open days

Coleham Pumping Station in Shrewsbury will be open to the public for a series of events.

The events, at Coleham Pumping Station, in Longden Coleham, will allow people to visit the museum and see massive steam-driven beam engines in operation.

Andrew Holder, secretary of Shrewsbury Steam Trust, whose members maintain and operate the engines, said: "The building was constructed circa 1900 to house the beam engines which were used to pump sewage as part of a modernisation scheme for Shrewsbury.

"Electric pumps replaced the engines at a later date.

"The museum and contents is now very much a piece of civic pride and we are lucky that in 1970, when the pumping station closed, it went immediately into conservation and the engines remained untouched.

"It is a remarkable asset for the town with two original beam engines and a coal-fired boiler and ancillary engines on show.

"The museum also gets highly praised for its catering, and visitors can see smaller stationary engines and two narrow-gauge railways."

Mr Holder added: "There is a three-inch miniature gauge railway and, if agreed, enthusiasts can bring along their own engines and a seven-and-a-half inch gauge ride-on with steam which runs from the gates to the River Severn.

"The buildings, which resemble a Victorian chapel in style, are owned by Shrewsbury Town Council and we have a team of about 15 volunteers involved in maintaining and operating the engines.

"We are hoping that many people will want to visit the museum during the open days.

"We plan to hold these on April 1 and April 2, June 4 and on October 22.

"We will also be holding free open days on September 9 and September 10 as part of heritage weekend.

"The usual charge is £5 for adults with children free of charge and accompanied by an adult."