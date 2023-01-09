Oh yes it did - Beauty and the Beast panto drew the crowds

Beauty and the Beast kicked off this week at Shrewsbury's Severn Theatre

The fun-filled family favourite has entertained 41,000 people from Shropshire and further afield since the run began at the end of November. More than 10,000 children from Shropshire schools enjoyed the performances.

Audiences at the 67 performances have left rave reviews on social media for the stage show, produced by Evolution Pantomimes.

David Jack, Shropshire Council’s theatre manager, added: “After 67 performances the curtain has fallen on what has been a spectacular run for Beauty and the Beast at Theatre Severn.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to our amazing company, the backstage crew, Evolution Pantomimes and all the theatre staff who have worked tirelessly to bring another successful season to Shrewsbury. Also, to the 41,000 people who came through our doors and helped make the shows so much fun for us all – you all helped make the magic happen.”

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “Audiences have flocked to our theatre for the extended panto season and it has been enormously well received.

“People have shown their love for the tradition of panto and our staff at Theatre Severn, both backstage and front of house have helped make it a memorable occasion for thousands of people.

“Praise must also go to Evolution Pantomimes, Brad Fitt as our dame/ director and producer Paul Hendy for delivering yet another magical production, and we are already preparing for the next season when our theatre will be hosting Jack and the Beanstalk.”