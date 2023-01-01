Notification Settings

Flood barriers going up in Shrewsbury

By Dominic Robertson

Flood barriers are being put up in Shrewsbury.

The barriers go up at Frankwell car park
Shropshire Council said it had closed Frankwell Car Park in the town to allow the barriers to be put up, and asked people to keep Frankwell and Riverside clear of vehicles.

A tweet from the council said: "Flood barriers are due to [go] up at Frankwell, Shrewsbury.

"Frankwell Riverside car park is now closed to allow this to happen.

"Please keep Frankwell Riverside clear of vehicles."

It comes after a flood alert was issued on New Year's Eve for the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

