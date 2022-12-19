Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash near Shrewsbury

The crash happened on the A49 at Dorrington, at around 1.17am on Sunday.
The fire service and ambulance staff attended.
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said that the incident had involved one vehicle and that the patient had been given specialist trauma care at the scene.
He said: "We were called to reports of a single vehicle RTC on the A49 in Dorrington at 1.17am on Sunday morning.
"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered a car on its roof and one male patient. The man was found to be in a serious condition and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, for further treatment."