Casualty cut free after road smash near Shrewsbury

The one-vehicle collision happened at Stapleton, Dorrington, at around 2.10am.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 2.12am on Sunday, December 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place. Crews used Holmatro cutting equipment and small tools to release one person.

"Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Church Stretton, Minsterley and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."

Crews also used small tools to deal with the incident.